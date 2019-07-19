Lagu Korea
Download MP3 Lagu Taeyong Berjudul Long Flight
Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Taeyong berjudul Long Flight
Lagu Long Flight merupakan lagu dari Taeyong member dari NCT.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 18 Juli 2019.
Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN telah ditonton sebanyak 2 juta kali.
Berikut lirik lagu Long Flight
Took a flight go to the cloud 9
i haneul wireul jamsi billyeoboa
eodideun i bihaengeul neowa nan
Let’s show how we fly oh no
Get out of town Get out of town
borasbit haneulgwa naneun chumeul chujyo
saebyeokbichui i hyangyeon ane oh no
geureul nallyeo yeah yeah yeah yeah
Parking gureumdeul sairo
meonghani seoseo geu bakkeul
barabwa meomchwodo doenikkan
changmun teul binteum sairo
geu teum sairo ssoda naeryeojin bicheun
nae du nun peurijeum sok aneseo beonjyeoyo
chungbunhae But I’m still starving baby
Wanna go up much higher hey
haneul wikkaji daheul su issge
heum One breathro
segyereul dameul su issge
You can see how love it
yeah yeah
Shall we gonna check it
yeah yeah
haneul wiro Cruising
yeah yeah
jeo gureum wiro Diving
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
