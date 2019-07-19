TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Taeyong berjudul Long Flight

Lagu Long Flight merupakan lagu dari Taeyong member dari NCT.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 18 Juli 2019.

Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN telah ditonton sebanyak 2 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu Long Flight

Took a flight go to the cloud 9

i haneul wireul jamsi billyeoboa

eodideun i bihaengeul neowa nan

Let’s show how we fly oh no

Get out of town Get out of town

borasbit haneulgwa naneun chumeul chujyo

saebyeokbichui i hyangyeon ane oh no

geureul nallyeo yeah yeah yeah yeah

Parking gureumdeul sairo

meonghani seoseo geu bakkeul

barabwa meomchwodo doenikkan

changmun teul binteum sairo

geu teum sairo ssoda naeryeojin bicheun

nae du nun peurijeum sok aneseo beonjyeoyo

chungbunhae But I’m still starving baby

Wanna go up much higher hey

haneul wikkaji daheul su issge

heum One breathro

segyereul dameul su issge

You can see how love it

yeah yeah

Shall we gonna check it

yeah yeah

haneul wiro Cruising

yeah yeah

jeo gureum wiro Diving

Yeah yeah yeah yeah