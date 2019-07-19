Lagu Korea

Download MP3 Lagu Taeyong Berjudul Long Flight

Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Taeyong berjudul Long Flight

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Taeyong berjudul Long Flight

Lagu Long Flight merupakan lagu dari Taeyong member dari NCT.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 18 Juli 2019.

Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN telah ditonton sebanyak 2 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu Long Flight

Took a flight go to the cloud 9
i haneul wireul jamsi billyeoboa
eodideun i bihaengeul neowa nan
Let’s show how we fly oh no

Get out of town Get out of town
borasbit haneulgwa naneun chumeul chujyo
saebyeokbichui i hyangyeon ane oh no
geureul nallyeo yeah yeah yeah yeah

Parking gureumdeul sairo
meonghani seoseo geu bakkeul
barabwa meomchwodo doenikkan
changmun teul binteum sairo
geu teum sairo ssoda naeryeojin bicheun
nae du nun peurijeum sok aneseo beonjyeoyo

chungbunhae But I’m still starving baby
Wanna go up much higher hey
haneul wikkaji daheul su issge
heum One breathro
segyereul dameul su issge

You can see how love it
yeah yeah
Shall we gonna check it
yeah yeah
haneul wiro Cruising
yeah yeah
jeo gureum wiro Diving
Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download MP3 Lagu Taeyong
Lagu Long Flight
lagu korea
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan