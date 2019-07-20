Download Lagu MP3 Lil Dicky Lagu Earth

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download MP3 Lagu Earth dari Lil Dicky, Lagi Trending di YouTube.

Video klip dari Lagu Earth ini dirilis via Youtube pada 18 April 2019 dan hingga kini telah ditonton lebih dari 159 juta kali.

Dalam lagu Earth ini, Lil Dicky menggandeng banyak artis dunia.

Antara lain Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu.

Lagu yang ditulis David Burd, Benjamin Levin, Magnus August Høiberg, Josh Coleman dan Jamil Chammas ini mengangkat permasalahan global warming.

Lirik Lagu Earth

[Intro: Lil Dicky]

What up, world? It's your boy, just one of the guys down here. Well, I could be more specific. Uh, I'm a human, and I just wanted to, you know, for the sake of all of us earthlings out there, just wanted to say:

[Chorus]

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

We love the Earth, it is our planet

We love the Earth, it is our home

[Justin Bieber]

Hi, I'm a baboon

I'm like a man, just less advanced and my anus is huge

[Ariana Grande]

Hey, I'm a zebra

No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool

Am I white or black?