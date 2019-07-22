Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Download Lagu Senorita MP3
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Senorita yang dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello serta cara unduh atau download lagu Senorita MP3.
Am C F Em G
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
Late in Miami
C
The air was hot from summer rains
Sweat drippin' off me
F
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no
Am
Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand
C F
Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
You know I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am C
Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change
You say we're just friends
F
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la
Em G
God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh
Am
Hooked on your lips, undress me
C
Hooked on your tongue
G
Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop
