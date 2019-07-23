TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Alec Benjamin feat Alessia Cara berjudul Let Me Down Slowly.

Let Me Down Slowly dirilis pada tahun 2018 yang termasuk ke dalam album Narrated For You.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Alec Benjamin pada tanggal 6 Februari 2019.

Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube Alec Benjamin telah ditonton sebanyak 9 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly

This night is cold in the kingdom

I can feel you fade away

From the kitchen to the bathroom sink and

Your steps keep me awake

Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste

I once was a man with dignity and grace

Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace

So please, please

Could you find a way to let me down slowly?

A little sympathy, I hope you can show me

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

Let me down, down

Let me down, down

Let me down, let me down

Down, let me down, down

Let me down

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

Cold skin, drag my feet on the tile

As I'm walking down the corridor

And I know we haven't talked in a while

So I'm looking for an open door