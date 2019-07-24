Drama Korea

Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, Kisah Cinta Lee Min Ho dan Jun Ji Hyun

Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho dalam drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, yuk simak sinopsis dan download drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea

Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, Kisah Cinta Lee Min Ho dan Jun Ji Hyun
Instagram
Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, Kisah Cinta Lee Min Ho dan Jun Ji Hyun

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho dalam drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, yuk simak sinopsis dan download drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea?

Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan yang dibintangi Jun Ji Hyun dan Lee Min Ho.

Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drama semenjak drama terakhirnya ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.

Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warga net sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.

Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.

Dalam drama Korea atau drakor kali ini Legend of the Blue Sea bergenre Fantasi‎, ‎Roman‎, dan Komedi.

Drakor Legend of the Blue Sea memiliki jumlah sebanyak 20 episode.

Drakor ini mendapatkan penghargaan drama SBS untuk pasangan terbaik dengan drakor yang sutradarai Jin Hyuk Park Seon Ho.

Foto Sambil Pegang Senapan, Babang Tamvan Ini Disebut Netizen Mirip Lee Min Ho. Ulala !

Sinopsis drama Korea The Legend Of The Blue Sea mengangkat cerita seorang nelayan yang menangkap putri duyung namun melepaskannya kembali.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea
Drama Korea
Lee Min Ho
Berita Terkait :#Drama Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan