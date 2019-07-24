Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, Kisah Cinta Lee Min Ho dan Jun Ji Hyun

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho dalam drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea, yuk simak sinopsis dan download drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea?

Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan yang dibintangi Jun Ji Hyun dan Lee Min Ho.

Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drama semenjak drama terakhirnya ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.

Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warga net sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.

Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.

Dalam drama Korea atau drakor kali ini Legend of the Blue Sea bergenre Fantasi‎, ‎Roman‎, dan Komedi.

Drakor Legend of the Blue Sea memiliki jumlah sebanyak 20 episode.

Drakor ini mendapatkan penghargaan drama SBS untuk pasangan terbaik dengan drakor yang sutradarai Jin Hyuk Park Seon Ho.

Sinopsis drama Korea The Legend Of The Blue Sea mengangkat cerita seorang nelayan yang menangkap putri duyung namun melepaskannya kembali.