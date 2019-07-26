Download Lagu Blackpink Forever Young, Gudang Lagu MP3 Terbaru Korea Lengkap Lirik dan Video

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young.

Forever young merupakan salah satu lagu yang berada dalam album Square Up.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Blackpink pada tanggal 17 Juni 2018.

Selain Kill This Love, lagu Forever Young sempat menduduki trending dalam musik K-Pop.

Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran YouTube Blackpink, video musik Forever Young telah ditonton sebanyak 105 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu Forever Young

tteonaji ma Just stay

jigeum i shiganeul meomchun chae

neowa hamkkeramyeon nan

I could die in this moment

Forever young

Forever young

Forever young

Forever young



neoye nune bichin naye moseubi

neul cheoeum mannan geu nalman gatgil

sori eopshi taoreuneun bulkkotgachi

majimakcheoreom nae ip matchugil



dalppit arae nae maeumeun seolle

eunasuro chumchureo gallae Let’s go

jigeum Let go

oneuri gado huhwe eopge

shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopge

sungani yeongweonhal su itge



neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo

huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge

jigeumcheoreom neowa hamkkeramyeon Tonight

I could die in this moment



Forever young

Forever young

Forever young

Forever young



maeilmaeil bam bam

i noraereul bulleo bulleo

Know we got that bomb bomb

Come again come again



Forever young boy so we ride or die

kkeuchi eopseul geotcheoreom dallyeo neowa na

bulgeun Sunset arae neoneun jigeum nae yeope

Pinked out or murdered out like it ain’t no thing

da piryo eopseo juingongeun uri

Say life’s a bitch? But mine’s a movie

nae Diamond-cheoreom We’ll shine together

Whenever wherever forever ever ever



jjaritage deo wiheomhage

sesang jeo kkeutkkaji gabollae Let’s go

jigeum Let go

oneuri gado huhwe eopge

shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopsge

sungani yeongweonhal su itge



neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo

huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge

sesang mueotto duryeopji ana Tonight

I could die in this moment



Forever young



dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body

kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party

dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body

kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party



Girls wanna have some fun

We go dumb dumb dumb

Girls wanna have some fun

What you want want want



Girls wanna have some fun

We go dumb dumb dumb

Girls wanna have some fun

We ain’t done done done



Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum

Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum

Blackpinnk adalah sebuah grup penyanyi perempuan Korea Selatan yang dibentuk oleh YG Entertainment.

Grup yang terdiri dari para anggota yaitu Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, dan Lisa.

Berikut, cara download MP3 lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young via Joox dan Spotify