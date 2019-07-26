TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream Feat HRVY berjudul Don't Need Your Love.

Proyek kolaborasi SM Station telah memasuki musim ketiga.

Kolaborasi nomor 13 musim cukup menjanjikan karena melibatkan subunit NCT Dream.

Single yang diberi judul Don't Need Your Love menampilkan perpaduan NCT Dream dan penyanyi dan presenter asal Inggris, HRVY.

Don't Need Your Love dirilis pada tanggal 6 Juni lalu adalah lagu dengan perpaduan musik dengan suara gitar akustik.

Lirik lagu tersebut menceritakan seseorang yang tidak lagi membutuhkan cinta yang sudah berakhir.

Berikut lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love

Yeah you and I fell in too deep

Love hate no in between

Too little too late for us

Those dimples on your face

Don’t work the same these days

It’s clear we’ve both had enough

Ye ye ye

You think

it’s my heart you’re holding

You still think

you’re all that I need

Ye ye ye

But I know

we’re fire and ocean

Yeah you ain’t got nothing on

me

I don’t need your love

If you’re waiting

for a comeback hold on

I don’t need your love

If you think

I’m gonna come back I won’t

I don’t need your love

Don’t need it

Don’t need it need it no

Don’t need it