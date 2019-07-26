Lagu Korea

Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream Feat HRVY Berjudul Don't Need Your Love

Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream Feat HRVY berjudul Don't Need Your Love

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream Feat HRVY berjudul Don't Need Your Love.

Proyek kolaborasi SM Station telah memasuki musim ketiga.

Kolaborasi nomor 13 musim cukup menjanjikan karena melibatkan subunit NCT Dream.

Single yang diberi judul Don't Need Your Love menampilkan  perpaduan NCT Dream dan penyanyi dan presenter asal Inggris, HRVY.

Don't Need Your Love dirilis pada tanggal 6 Juni lalu adalah lagu dengan perpaduan musik dengan suara gitar akustik.

Lirik lagu tersebut menceritakan  seseorang yang tidak lagi membutuhkan cinta yang sudah berakhir.

Berikut lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love

Yeah you and I fell in too deep
Love hate no in between
Too little too late for us
Those dimples on your face
Don’t work the same these days
It’s clear we’ve both had enough

Ye ye ye
You think
it’s my heart you’re holding
You still think
you’re all that I need
Ye ye ye
But I know
we’re fire and ocean
Yeah you ain’t got nothing on
me
I don’t need your love
If you’re waiting
for a comeback hold on
I don’t need your love
If you think
I’m gonna come back I won’t

I don’t need your love
Don’t need it
Don’t need it need it no
Don’t need it

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
