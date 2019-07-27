TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Beautiful In White Shane Filan Westlife, Cocok Diputar Momen Pernikahan.

Lagu Beautiful In White dipopulerkan penyanyi dunia Shane Filan.

Lagu Beautiful In White masuk album Love Always milik personel Westlife tersebut dan dirilis pada 2017 lalu.

Lagu Beautiful In White ini cocok diputar di momen pernikahan.

Berikut ini lirik lengkap lagu Beautiful In White Shane Filan Westlife.

Not sure if you know this

But when we first met

I got so nervous I couldn't speak

In that very moment

I found the one and