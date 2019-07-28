Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, MP3 Gudang Musik
kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, cara download lagu Senorita MP3, video klip Senorita, lirik lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Senorita yang dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, termasuk cara unduh atau download lagu Senorita MP3 serta lirik lagu Senorita dan video klip Senorita.
Am C F Em G
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
Late in Miami
C
The air was hot from summer rains
Sweat drippin' off me
F
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no
Am
Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand
C F
Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
You know I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am C
Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change
You say we're just friends
F
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la
Em G
God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh
Am
Hooked on your lips, undress me
C
Hooked on your tongue
G
Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Gudang Lagu Terbaru 2019
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Tonton Video Klip Senorita
|Chord Gitar Lagu Senorita Shawn Mendes Feat Camila Cabello, Tonton Video Klip Senorita