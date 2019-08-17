Download Drakor Descendants of the Sun Episode Lengkap Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Drama Korea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar drama Korea Descendants of the Sun, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Descendants of the Sun episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia, serta cara streaming KDrama Descendants of the Sun di ponsel.
Kamu juga bisa melihat sinopsis Descendants of the Sun dalam artikel ini.
Descendants of the Sun adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2016.
Drama Korea tersebut dibintangi Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo dan Kim Ji Won.
Serial ini, drakor tersebut sangat sukses di Korea Selatan dan memperoleh popularitas yang sangat besar di seluruh Asia.
Saat ini drama Korea Descendants of the Sun masih menduduki drama Korea terpopuler 2019.
Dalam sinopsis Descendants of the Sun, Kapten Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) merupakan tentara angkatan darat Korea Selatan yang memimpin kelompok khusus bernama Tim Alpha yang terdiri dari lima tentara, termasuk dirinya sendiri.
Hal itu berawal dari Si Jin dan Sersan Mayor Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) menangkap pencuri sepeda motor Kim Gi Beom.
Gi Beom yang terluka akibat jatuh dari motor dikirim ke rumah sakit Haesung, tempat di mana Dokter Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) bekerja.
Terpesona akan kecantikan Mo Yeon, Si Jin berusaha mencari perhatian Mo Yeon.
Tetapi, Mo Yeon tidak percaya Si Jin dan Dae Young benar benar tentara, terlebih lagi karena nama samaran Si Jin adalah "Big Boss" (bos besar), sehingga Mo Yeon mencurigai mereka berdua adalah gangster yang memukuli Gi Beom.
