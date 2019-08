Download MP3 Lagu Location Unknown Honne, Lirik Lagu Location Unknown, Gudang Lagu

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Location Unknown Honne, Lirik Lagu Location Unknown, Gudang Lagu.

Lagu Location Unknown yang dipopulerkan Honne ini dirilis pada 2018 lalu.

Lagu Location Unknown yang dibawakan Andy Clutterbuck dan James Hatcher ini mendadak viral setelah dinyanyikan Gempi, anak Gisel dan Gading Marten.

Berikut ini Lirik Lagu Location Unknown Honne

Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages

But I hope you come back to me

My mind's running wild with you faraway

I still think of you a hundred times a day

I still think of you too if only you knew

When I'm feeling a bit down and I wanna pull through

I look over your photograph

And I think how much I miss you, I miss you

I wish I knew where I was 'cause I don't have a clue

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here

In a million years, a million years

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

On the first flight back to your side

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

On the first flight back to your side

Travelling places I ain't seen you in ages

But I hope you come back to me

My mind's running wild with you faraway

I still think of you a hundred times a day

I still think of you too if only you knew

I just need to work out some way of getting me to you

'Cause I will never find a love like ours out here

In a million years, a million years

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

On the first flight back to your side

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

On the first flight back to your side

I don't want to be wasting time without you

Don't want to throw away my life I need you

Something tells me we'll be alright

Something tells me we'll be alright, alright

I don't want to be wasting time without you

Don't wanna throw away my life I need you

Something tells me we'll be alright

But something tells me we'll be alright alright

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

My location unknown tryna find a way back home to you again

I gotta get back to you gotta gotta get back to you

I just need to know that you're safe, given that I'm miles away

On the first flight back to your side

I don't care how long it takes, I know you'll be worth the wait

On the first flight back to your side

I wish I'd known, my location unknown

My location unknown, my location unknown, unknown

