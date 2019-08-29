Drama Korea

Download Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name Full Episode Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Cara download drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name full episode subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drakor

Download Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name Full Episode Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Ilustrasi. Download Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name Full Episode Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo). 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Jung Kyung Ho, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara streaming drakor When the Devil Calls Your Name di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name?

When the Devil Calls Your Name merupakan drama Korea terbaru 2019 .

When the Devil Calls Your Name memiliki 16 episode.

KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name tayang mulai 1 Agustus 2019.

Para pemeran KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name adalah Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, dan Lee Seol.

Drama bergenre fantasi ini terinspirasi dari penulis Johann Wolfgang von Goethe dari karyanya berjudul Faust.

Download Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name, Kisah Komposer yang Bekerja dengan Iblis

Dalam sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name, drama tersebut menceritakan tentang Ha Rib yang diperankan Jung Kyung Ho

Ia berprofesi sebagai seorang penulis lagu yang mengejar uang dan ketenaran.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
