Lirik Lagu BTS 'Boy With Luv', Download MP3 Lagu KPop Terpopuler 2019
Simak, lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv. Cara download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv.
Termasuk, cara unduh atau download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019.
Kamu juga bisa melihat video klip Boy with Luv.
BTS comeback dengan album baru mereka, Map of the Soul: Persona.
BTS berkolaborasi dengan Halsey selaku penyanyi Amerika Serikat.
Boy with Luv merupakan lagu bergenre funk pop.
Adapun, lirik lagu Boy with Luv menceritakan tentang hal sederhana soal ketertarikan dan jatuh cinta.
Lagu tersebut telah diunggah saluran YouTube ibighit pada 12 April 2019.
• Download MP3 Lagu BTS Berjudul Heartbeat OST BTS World, Gudang Lagu Korea Lengkap Lirik dan Video
Berikut, lirik lagu BTS 'Boy with Luv'.
Modeun ge gung-geumhae How’s your day
