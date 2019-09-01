Lagu Korea
Download Lagu Red Velvet 'See the Stars', MP3 OST Hotel Del Luna dengan Lirik dan Video Klip
Cara download lagu Red Velvet berjudul See the Stars yang menjadi original soundtrack atau OST drama Korea Hotel Del Luna.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Red Velvet berjudul See the Stars yang menjadi original soundtrack atau OST drama Korea Hotel Del Luna.
Simak juga lirik lagu See the Stars dan video klip See the Stars dalam artikel ini.
Lagu ini merupakan single yang didistribusikan oleh label YAMYAM Entertainment.
Red Velvet mengeluarkan lagu See the Stars yang menjadi soundtrack drakor Hotel Del Luna.
Lagu See the Stars merupakan lagu kedelapan yang menjadi soundtrack drakor Hotel Del Luna.
Berikut, lirik lagu See the Stars.
tto dugeungeorine naemami
nal boneun siseoni neukkyeojyeo
neol bomyeon gwaenhi nan
useumi naogoneun hae
issjanha johahana bwa
nae simjangsoriga deullini
seolleneun maeumi boini
sumgil su eopsneun nae jinsimi
neoege meonjeo dagaga boragohae
eotteon byeolboda
jeo haessalboda
nega bichi naneun geol
mueosboda sojunghangeol
neodo geureohni
naega joheuni
geureohdamyeon naege gobaekhaejwo
nae maeumsoge
nae harusoge
ontong neoro gadeukhae
neoro neomchindan mariya
neodo geureohni
naega joheuni
ajik yonggiga eopsdamyeon nan gidarilge
eoneusae nae mame kkocccheoreom
jaranabeorineun neonikka
nan maeil neoege sarangiraneun mureul jwo
neol wihan nae maeumui seonmul
neon daeche eodiseo wassgillae
ireohge geuripge mandeuni
eonjena nae gyeote issdamyeon
nan haengbokhaeman jiltende geureohdamyeon
download lagu Red Velvet
lirik lagu See the Stars
video klip See the Stars
OST Drama Korea Hotel Del Luna
soundtrack drakor Hotel Del Luna
