Download Lagu Red Velvet 'See the Stars', MP3 OST Hotel Del Luna dengan Lirik dan Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Red Velvet berjudul See the Stars yang menjadi original soundtrack atau OST drama Korea Hotel Del Luna.

Simak juga lirik lagu See the Stars dan video klip See the Stars dalam artikel ini.

Lagu ini merupakan single yang didistribusikan oleh label YAMYAM Entertainment.

Red Velvet mengeluarkan lagu See the Stars yang menjadi soundtrack drakor Hotel Del Luna.

Lagu See the Stars merupakan lagu kedelapan yang menjadi soundtrack drakor Hotel Del Luna.

• Download Drama Korea Hotel Del Luna Full Episode Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Berikut, lirik lagu See the Stars.

tto dugeungeorine naemami

nal boneun siseoni neukkyeojyeo

neol bomyeon gwaenhi nan

useumi naogoneun hae

issjanha johahana bwa

nae simjangsoriga deullini

seolleneun maeumi boini

sumgil su eopsneun nae jinsimi

neoege meonjeo dagaga boragohae

eotteon byeolboda

jeo haessalboda

nega bichi naneun geol

mueosboda sojunghangeol

neodo geureohni

naega joheuni

geureohdamyeon naege gobaekhaejwo

nae maeumsoge

nae harusoge

ontong neoro gadeukhae

neoro neomchindan mariya

neodo geureohni

naega joheuni

ajik yonggiga eopsdamyeon nan gidarilge

eoneusae nae mame kkocccheoreom

jaranabeorineun neonikka

nan maeil neoege sarangiraneun mureul jwo

neol wihan nae maeumui seonmul

neon daeche eodiseo wassgillae

ireohge geuripge mandeuni

eonjena nae gyeote issdamyeon

nan haengbokhaeman jiltende geureohdamyeon