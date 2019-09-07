Lagu Korea
Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Don’t Need Your Love', MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop dan Video
Cara unduh atau download lagu NCT Dream berjudul Don’t Need Your Love, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terbaru 2019.
Simak juga lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love dan video klip Don't Need Your Love.
Proyek kolaborasi SM Station telah memasuki musim ketiga.
Kolaborasi nomor 13 musim cukup menjanjikan karena melibatkan subunit NCT Dream.
Single yang diberi judul Don't Need Your Love menampilkan perpaduan NCT Dream serta penyanyi dan presenter asal Inggris, HRVY.
Don't Need Your Love adalah lagu dengan perpaduan musik dengan suara gitar akustik.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 6 Juni 2019.
Adapun, lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love menceritakan seseorang yang tidak lagi membutuhkan cinta yang sudah berakhir.
Berikut, lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love.
Yeah you and I fell in too deep
Love hate no in between
Too little too late for us
Those dimples on your face
Don’t work the same these days
It’s clear we’ve both had enough
