Lagu Korea
Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream Berjudul New Heroes, Simak Lirik dan Video Klipnya
Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, simak lirik dan video klipnya
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, simak lirik dan video klipnya.
New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyika oleh grup baoyband asal Korea Selatan.
Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada tahun 2018 yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.
Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN telah ditonton sebanyak 10 juta kali.
Berikut lirik lagu New Heroes – NCT Dream
Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on
All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Don’t Need Your Love', MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop dan Video
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Boom', MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Lengkap Video Klip
|Download MP3 Lagu Don’t Need Your Love dari NCT Dream
|Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream Berjudul We Go Up, Lengkap Lirik dan Video Klipnya
|Download MP3 Lagu Taeyeon 'All About You', OST Drama Korea Hotel Del Luna