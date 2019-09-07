TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu NCT Dream berjudul New Heroes, simak lirik dan video klipnya.

New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyika oleh grup baoyband asal Korea Selatan.

Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada tahun 2018 yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.

Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran youtube SMTOWN telah ditonton sebanyak 10 juta kali.

Berikut lirik lagu New Heroes – NCT Dream

Nobody knows how I got here

Nobody cared for my dream

I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows

So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains

Taste of the sweat and dirt

We all live for the day

They'll be screaming our names

So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

Heroes

Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing

Stood up for what I believed

Turn my mess into messages

Learn from the lessons

And keep on, keep on, keep on