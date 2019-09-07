Download Soundtrack Her Private Life, Lagu Ha Sung Woon 'Think of You' Lengkap Video Klip

Lagu Korea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download soundtrack Her Private Life berjudul Think of You, yang dinyanyikan Ha Sung Woon.
Simak juga lirik lagu Think of You dan video klip Think of You.
Lagu Think of You dirilis pada Mei 2019.
Dinyanyikan oleh Ha Sung Woon, lagu tersebut menjadi satu di antara soundtrack atau OST drama Korea Her Private Life.
Adapun, drakor Her Private Life merupakan drama Korea terpopuler 2019.
Lagu Think of You menjadi OST drama Korea Her Private Life part 6.
Lagu tersebut berupa single yang didistribusikan label Stone Music Entertainment.
Berikut, lirik lagu Think of You.
nareul bichuneun
bichnaneun neoui nune
dareun nugunga
deureoolkkabwa
gwaenhan geokjeongman
tto babo gateun nan
neoreul hyanghae yeogi hwaljjak pin mam
gamchwo bone
Think of you
gireojin haruhaemankeum
jitge naerin eodun dalbit teumedo
idaero cheoncheonhi na
dagagago sipeo
If you think about me
saljjak seuchideusi
majuchin nunbich
dahji moshan mami
neoreul gidaryeo
malhaejullae
kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije
I’ll be there for you
nado moreuge
ne nuni dahneun gose
jakku nae maeum
dugo sipeojyeo
gipeojilsurok
waenji buranhan nan
neoreul hyanghae ontong heuteojin mam
chaenggyeo bone
Think of you
gireojin haruhaemankeum
jitge naerin eodun dalbit teumedo
idaero cheoncheonhi na
dagagago sipeo
If you think about me
saljjak seuchideusi
majuchin nunbich
dahji moshan mami neoreul gidaryeo
malhaejullae
kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije
I’ll be there for you
seotureuge
jogeumeun eosaekhaedo
jinsimeul gadeuk yeogi dama
My heart belongs to you
Love of you
jiteojin bamhaneulmankeum
gipge bein bomui seollemkkajido
idaero cheoncheonhi na
jeonhaejugo sipeo
If you feel oh my mind
jeomjeom pogaejineun
jageun i maeum
nuneul gamado nan neoreul geuryeo
malhaejullae
kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije
I’ll be there for you
Ha Sung Woon adalah penyanyi asal Korea Selatan.
