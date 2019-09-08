Download atau Unduh Lagu Wanted One Republic

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download atau unduh lagu Wanted yang dinyanyikan One Republic.

Berikut ini artikel cara download lagu Wanted by One Republic.

Cara download lagu Wanted by One Republic ada di akhir artikel.

Download lagu Wanted by One Republic lewat Spotify.

One Republic meluncurkan single berjudul Wanted.

Di lagu ini, One Republic mengusung irama pop renyah dengan notasi manis.

Lagu Wanted yang dinyanyikan One Republic bisa dibilang lagu yang anthemic.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Wanted by One Republic

[Verse 1]

She said, "Every time I close my eyes I feel like I could disappear

I could overflow an ocean with the cavalcade of all my tears

And I know I sound dramatic, but that's just how it feels"

She said, "I'm holdin' to the notion that I'll find something real"

[Chorus]

Yeah, I just want to be wanted, oh

I could use a little love sometimes

I just need to be needed, oh

Like to know I'm crossin' someone's mind

I just want to be someone that somebody needs

I just want to be more than a drop in the sea

I just want to be