TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Billie Eilish, Lagu All The Good Girls Go to Hell, Gudang Lagu MP3.

Penyanyi Billie Eilish merilis single baru.

Lagunya berjudul All The Good Girls Go to Hell.

Adapun video musik lagu All The Good Girls Go to Hell telah dirilis di YouTube sejak 5 September 2019.

Tak butuh waktu lama, video musik lagu Billie Eilish langsung diserbu fansnya.

Alhasil, dilihat Minggu 7 September 2019, video musik tersebut telah ditonton lebih 31 juta kali.

Penasaran?

Langsung saja tonton video musiknya di bawah ini.

Lirik lagu All The Good Girls Go to Hell Billie Eilish



My Lucifer is lonely

Lucifer ku kesepian