Lagu Korea
Lirik Lagu New Heroes MP3 NCT Dream, Video Klip New Heroes dan Download Lagu New Heroes
Simak, lirik lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, video klip New Heroes, serta cara download lagu New Heroes.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, lirik lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream dalam artikel ini.
Termasuk, cara unduh atau download lagu New Heroes, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler.
Selain lirik lagu New Heroes, simak juga video klip New Heroes.
New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup boyband asal Korea Selatan.
Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada 2018, yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran YouTube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.
Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.
Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on
All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
