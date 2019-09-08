Lirik Lagu New Heroes MP3 NCT Dream, Video Klip New Heroes dan Download Lagu New Heroes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, lirik lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream dalam artikel ini.

Termasuk, cara unduh atau download lagu New Heroes, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler.

Selain lirik lagu New Heroes, simak juga video klip New Heroes.

New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup boyband asal Korea Selatan.

Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada 2018, yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran YouTube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.

• Lirik Lagu We Go Up MP3 NCT Dream, Video Klip We Go Up dan Download Lagu We Go Up

• Lirik Lagu Don’t Need Your Love MP3 NCT Dream, Download Lagu Don’t Need Your Love dan Video Klip

Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.

Nobody knows how I got here

Nobody cared for my dream

I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows

So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains

Taste of the sweat and dirt

We all live for the day

They'll be screaming our names

So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

Heroes