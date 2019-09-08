NCT DREAM - Download Lagu New Heroes, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Lengkap Video Klip

Lagu Korea

New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup boyband asal Korea Selatan.

Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada 2018, yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran YouTube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.

Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.

Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes

Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on

