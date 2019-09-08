NCT DREAM - Download Lagu New Heroes, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Lengkap Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler.

Simak juga, lirik lagu New Heroes dan video klip New Heroes.

New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup boyband asal Korea Selatan.

Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada 2018, yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran YouTube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.

• NCT DREAM - Download Lagu Boom, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Lengkap Video Klip

• NCT DREAM - Download Lagu Don’t Need Your Love, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop dan Video

Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.

Nobody knows how I got here

Nobody cared for my dream

I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows

So I keep on, keep on, keep on

All of the pains

Taste of the sweat and dirt

We all live for the day

They'll be screaming our names

So we keep on, keep on, keep on

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

We're the new heroes

Heroes

Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing

Stood up for what I believed

Turn my mess into messages

Learn from the lessons

And keep on, keep on, keep on