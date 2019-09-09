Lirik Lagu NCT Dream 'Don’t Need Your Love', Download Lagu Don’t Need Your Love dan Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, lirik lagu NCT Dream berjudul Don’t Need Your Love dalam artikel ini.

Termasuk, cara unduh atau download lagu Don’t Need Your Love, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terbaru 2019.

Selain lirik lagu NCT Dream berjudul Don't Need Your Love, simak juga video klip Don't Need Your Love.

Proyek kolaborasi SM Station telah memasuki musim ketiga.

Kolaborasi nomor 13 musim cukup menjanjikan karena melibatkan subunit NCT Dream.

Single yang diberi judul Don't Need Your Love menampilkan perpaduan NCT Dream serta penyanyi dan presenter asal Inggris, HRVY.

Don't Need Your Love adalah lagu dengan perpaduan musik dengan suara gitar akustik.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 6 Juni 2019.

Adapun, lirik lagu Don't Need Your Love menceritakan seseorang yang tidak lagi membutuhkan cinta yang sudah berakhir.

Berikut, lirik lagu NCT Dream 'Don't Need Your Love'.