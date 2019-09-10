Drama Korea
Download Drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea Full Episode Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Cara download drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea episode lengkap subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drakor Legend of the Blue Sea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho, berikut, cara unduh atau download drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Simak juga cara streaming drakor Legend of the Blue Sea di HP atau ponsel.
Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis Legend of the Blue Sea dalam artikel ini.
KDrama Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan.
Adapun, pemeran Legend of the Blue Sea adalah Jun Ji Hyun.
Selain itu, Lee Min Ho turut menjadi pemeran Legend of the Blue Sea.
• Download Drakor Doctor John Episode Lengkap Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo) di HP
• Download Drakor Hotel Del Luna Episode Lengkap Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo) di Ponsel
Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drakor.
Terakhir, ia berakting di ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.
Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warganet sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.
Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.
