Lagu Korea
Download Lagu New Heroes MP3 NCT Dream, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019
Cara download lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, dalam MP3 lagu Korea terpopuler 2019, lirik lagu New Heroes dan video klip New Heroes
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu New Heroes yang dinyanyikan NCT Dream, dalam MP3 gudang lagu Korea terpopuler 2019.
Simak juga lirik lagu New Heroes dan video klip New Heroes dalam artikel ini.
New Heroes adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup boyband asal Korea Selatan, NCT Dream.
Lagu New Heroes dirilis pada 2018, yang termasuk dalam album New Heroes.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran YouTube SMTOWN pada tanggal 5 April 2018.
• Lirik Lagu We Go Up MP3 NCT Dream, Video Klip We Go Up dan Download Lagu We Go Up
• Lirik Lagu Don’t Need Your Love MP3 NCT Dream, Download Lagu Don’t Need Your Love dan Video Klip
Berikut, lirik lagu New Heroes.
Nobody knows how I got here
Nobody cared for my dream
I get high off my lows and stronger from the blows
So I keep on, keep on, keep on
All of the pains
Taste of the sweat and dirt
We all live for the day
They'll be screaming our names
So we keep on, keep on, keep on
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
We're the new heroes
Heroes
Fought off the wolves in sheep clothing
Stood up for what I believed
Turn my mess into messages
Learn from the lessons
And keep on, keep on, keep on
download lagu New Heroes
NCT Dream
lagu Korea terpopuler 2019
lirik lagu New Heroes
video klip New Heroes
|Download Lagu We Go Up MP3 NCT Dream, Gudang Lagu KPop Terpopuler 2019
|Download Lagu Boom MP3 NCT Dream, Gudang Lagu KPop Terbaru Terpopuler 2019
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Hair in The Air' MP3, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu Hair in The Air
|Download Lagu BTS 'Boy With Luv' MP3, Lengkap Lirik Lagu dan Video Klip
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Candle Light' MP3, Lengkap Lirik Lagu Candle Light dan Video Klipnya