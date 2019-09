Download MP3 Lagu Barat John Mayer Berjudul Carry Me Away Lengkap dengan Lirik

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak cara Download MP3 Lagu Barat Terbaru John Mayer Berjudul Carry Me Away.

Berikut ini cara Download MP3 Lagu Barat Terbaru John Mayer Berjudul Carry Me Away.

Cara Download MP3 Lagu Barat Terbaru John Mayer Berjudul Carry Me Away ada di akhir artikel.

John Mayer mengeluarkan singel terbaru berjudul Carry Me Away.

Di dalam lagu Carry Me Away, John Mayer menyanyi diiringi petikan gitar dan denting piano.

Berikut lirik lagu John Mayer berjudul Carry Me Away

[Verse 1]

I'm such a bore, I'm such a bummer

There must be more behind the summer

I want someone to make some trouble

Been way too safe inside my bubble, oh

Take me out and keep me up all night

Let me live on the wilder side of life

[Chorus]

Carry me away

Carry me away

Carry me away

Carry me away

Carry me away

Carry me away

[Verse 2]

You carnivore, you loose cannon

Can I have some more? I can't understand it

You fast car, you foolish spender

You know you are, and I surrender

So come on over and wake me up

Put some of your tequila in my coffee cup

You know I need you, and that's for sure

You're just the kinda crazy I've been lookin' for

[Chorus]

Carry me away

Carry me away

Carry me away

Where the sun hits my face all different

Carry me away

Carry me away