TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat Blink 182 Berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You.
Band Punk Amerika Blink 182 merilis singel terbaru berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You.
Lagu I Really Wish I Hated You rencananya akan dimuat dalam album terbaru Blink 182 bertajuk NINE.
Lagu I Really Wish I Hated You bercerita tentang beratnya sebuah perpisahan.
Berikut lirik lagu Blink 182 berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You
I don't really like myself without you
Every song I sing is still about you
Save me from myself the way you used to
'Cause I don't really like myself without you
I really wish I hated you
A little drunk, waitin' on your phone call
A little numb, maybe I can't feel at all
You stitched me up, but you can't stop me bleeding out
I'm better when I'm broken
I love you, but I hate you when you're with someone else
And I want you wrapped around me, but I don't trust myself
I drove by your house, but you don't live there anymore