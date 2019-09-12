TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat Blink 182 Berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You.

Lagu I Really Wish I Hated You rencananya akan dimuat dalam album terbaru Blink 182 bertajuk NINE.

Cara Download Lagu Barat Blink 182 Berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You ada di akhir artikel.

Band Punk Amerika Blink 182 merilis singel terbaru berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You.

Lagu I Really Wish I Hated You rencananya akan dimuat dalam album terbaru Blink 182 bertajuk NINE.

Lagu I Really Wish I Hated You bercerita tentang beratnya sebuah perpisahan.

Berikut lirik lagu Blink 182 berjudul I Really Wish I Hated You

I don't really like myself without you

Every song I sing is still about you

Save me from myself the way you used to

'Cause I don't really like myself without you

I really wish I hated you

A little drunk, waitin' on your phone call

A little numb, maybe I can't feel at all

You stitched me up, but you can't stop me bleeding out

I'm better when I'm broken

I love you, but I hate you when you're with someone else

And I want you wrapped around me, but I don't trust myself

I drove by your house, but you don't live there anymore