Download What's Wrong With Secretary Kim Full Episode Video Drakor Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Cara download What's Wrong with Secretary Kim full episode subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drama Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download What's Wrong with Secretary Kim full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara streaming drama Korea What's Wrong with Secretary Kim di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim adalah drama Korea terpopuler tahun 2018.

Sejumlah pemain What's Wrong with Secretary Kim adalah Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young, dan Lee Tae-hwan.

Adapun, drama Korea terpopuler yang memiliki jumlah episode sebanyak 16 itu, diproduksi Bon Factory Worldwide.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim merupakan drama Korea terpopuler hingga saat ini.

KDrama ini menceritakan tentang seorang pemimpin perusahaan bernama Lee Yeung Joon.

Dalam sinopsis What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Lee Yeung Joon terlahir sangat sempurna karena memliki wajah tampan yang luar biasa.

Namun, ia memiliki sifat yang egois karena hanya memikirkan dan mementingkan dirinya sendiri.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
