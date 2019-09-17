Drama Korea
Download Drakor Class of Lies Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Cara download drakor Class of Lies episode lengkap subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drama Korea Class of Lies
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi penggemar Yoon Kyun Sang, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Class of Lies episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Termasuk, cara streaming drama Korea Class of Lies di ponsel.
Bagaimanakah sinopsis Class of Lies?
Sejumlah pemain Class of Lies adalah Yoon Kyun Sang, Gaem Sae Rok, dan Choi Yu Hwa.
Aksi para pemain Class of Lies dapat dilihat setiap hari Rabu dan Kamis di saluran OCN.
Episode perdana KDrama Class of Lies mengudara pada 17 Juli 2019.
Drama ini juga dikenal dengan judul Mr Temporary atau Undercover Teacher.
KDrama Class of Lies disutradari oleh Sung Yong Il.
Sedangkan, skenarionya ditulis oleh Jang Hong Cheol.
Drama Korea Class of Lies tayang di stasiun TV OCN setiap Rabu dan Kamis pukul 23.00 waktu setempat.
download drakor Class of Lies
streaming drama Korea Class of Lies
subtitle bahasa Indonesia
sub Indo
