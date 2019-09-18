Download Drakor The Bride of Habaek Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Episode Lengkap

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Untuk penggemar Shin Se kyung dan Nam Joo hyuk, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor The Bride of Habaek episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea The Bride of Habaek di HP atau ponsel.

Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis The Bride of Habaek dalam artikel ini.

KDrama The Bride of Habaek adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan yang merupakan spin-off dari sunjung manhwa tahun 2006 Bride of the Water God oleh Yoon Mi Kyung.

Adapun, pemain The Bride of Habaek, yaitu Shin Se kyung, Nam Joo hyuk, dan Lim Ju hwan.

Ada juga, Krystal Jung dan Gong Myung, yang turut menjadi pemain The Bride of Habaek.

• Download Legend of the Blue Sea Episode Lengkap Video Drakor Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

• Download Class of Lies Full Episode Video Drama Korea Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

KDrama The Bride of Habaek termasuk dalam drakor terpopuler.

Drama Korea tersebut memiliki 16 epiosde.

Drakor ini tayang perdana pada 3 Juli 2017 di stasiun televisi Korea Selatan.

Dalam sinopsis The Bride of Habaek, Ha Baek (Nam Joo Hyuk) merupakan dewa penurun hujan.