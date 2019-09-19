Drama Korea
Download Drakor My Love from the Star Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Episode Lengkap
Cara download drakor My Love from the Star episode lengkap subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drama Korea My Love from the Star
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Untuk kalian penggemar Kim Soo Hyun, yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor My Love from the Star episode lengkap berikut terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Termasuk, cara streaming drama Korea My Love from the Star di ponsel.
Bagaimanakah sinopsis My Love from the Star?
KDrama My Love from the Star adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2013.
Adapun, pemeran My Love from the Star adalah Gianna Jun dan Kim Soo Hyun.
Drama Korea tersebut tayang pertama kali di stasiun televisi Seoul Broadcasting System tanggal 18 Desember 2013.
• Download Drakor Her Private Life Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
• Download Drakor My Only One Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Bagaimana akting para pemain My Love from the Star?
Dalam sinopsis My Love from the Star, Do Min Joon adalah alien yang mendarat di bumi 400 tahun lalu selama periode Dinasti Joseon.
Do Min Joon memiliki penampilan mendekati sempurna.
Ia memiliki kemampuan fisik yang luar biasa dalam penglihatan, pendengaran, dan kecepatan.
download drakor My Love from the Star
subtitle bahasa Indonesia
sub Indo
streaming drama Korea My Love from the Star
|Download Drakor Her Private Life Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
|Download Drakor My Only One Episode Lengkap Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
|Download Drakor I am not a Robot Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Episode Lengkap
|Download Drakor The Bride of Habaek Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Episode Lengkap
|Sinopsis Person Who Gives Happiness Akan Tayang Senin 20 September 2019 Pukul 10.00 WIB di Trans TV