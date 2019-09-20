Download Lagu Barat Terbaru - Unduh Lagu Celine Dion Berjudul Imperfections
Download Lagu Barat Terbaru - Unduh Lagu Celine Dion Berjudul Imperfections
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Barat Terbaru - Unduh Lagu Celine Dion Berjudul Imperfections.
Berikut cara download Lagu Barat Terbaru Celine Dion Berjudul Imperfections.
Penyanyi Celine Dion akan meluncurkan album terbarunya bertajuk "Courage".
Sebelum peluncuran album Courage, Celine Dion telah merilis beberapa single.
Satu di antaranya adalah single Celine Dion berjudul Imperfections.
Di lagu Imperfections, Celine Dion bekerja sama dengan DJ DallasK sebagai produser.
Karena bekerja sama dengan seorang DJ, lagu Imperfections sedikit berirama EDM.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Imperfections Celine Dion
I try to give all myself to you
But before I can get there
Got parts of me I'm trying to lose
Yeah I got my own imperfections
I got my own set of scars to hide
I got my own imperfections
I can't hold your heart when I'm fixing mine, so
|Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Berjudul Jesus In LA by Alec Benjamin via Spotify
|Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Madeon Berjudul All My Friends, Cocok Untuk Penggemar Pop Dance
|Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Berjudul Show Me by Gavin Haley
|Download Lagu Barat Terbaru Berjudul I'm Fakin by Sabrina Carpenter
|Download Lagu Barat Terbaru: Senorita, Earth, On My Way