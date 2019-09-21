Lagu Korea

Download Lagu Blackpink 'Forever Young' MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Blackpink Terpopuler

Cara download lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young, dalam lagu Blackpink terpopuler. Simak, lirik lagu Forever Young dan video klip Forever Young

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Forever Young merupakan lagu Blackpink yang berada dalam album Square Up.

Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young, dalam MP3 gudang lagu Blackpink terpopuler.

Simak juga lirik lagu Forever Young dan video klip Forever Young.

Lagu Forever Young dirilis pada 20 Juni 2018 melalui saluran YouTube BLACKPINK.

Blackpink adalah girlband Korea yang dibentuk oleh YG Entertainment.

Grup ini terdiri dari, yaitu Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, dan Lisa.

Berikut, lirik lagu Forever Young.

tteonaji ma Just stay
jigeum i shiganeul meomchun chae
neowa hamkkeramyeon nan
I could die in this moment
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young

neoye nune bichin naye moseubi
neul cheoeum mannan geu nalman gatgil
sori eopshi taoreuneun bulkkotgachi
majimakcheoreom nae ip matchugil

dalppit arae nae maeumeun seolle
eunasuro chumchureo gallae Let’s go
jigeum Let go
oneuri gado huhwe eopge
shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopge
sungani yeongweonhal su itge

neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo
huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge
jigeumcheoreom neowa hamkkeramyeon Tonight
I could die in this moment

Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young

maeilmaeil bam bam
i noraereul bulleo bulleo
Know we got that bomb bomb
Come again come again

Forever young boy so we ride or die
kkeuchi eopseul geotcheoreom dallyeo neowa na
bulgeun Sunset arae neoneun jigeum nae yeope
Pinked out or murdered out like it ain’t no thing
da piryo eopseo juingongeun uri
Say life’s a bitch? But mine’s a movie
nae Diamond-cheoreom We’ll shine together
Whenever wherever forever ever ever

jjaritage deo wiheomhage
sesang jeo kkeutkkaji gabollae Let’s go
jigeum Let go
oneuri gado huhwe eopge
shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopsge
sungani yeongweonhal su itge

neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo
huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge
sesang mueotto duryeopji ana Tonight
I could die in this moment

Forever young

dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body
kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party
dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body
kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party

Girls wanna have some fun
We go dumb dumb dumb
Girls wanna have some fun
What you want want want

Girls wanna have some fun
We go dumb dumb dumb
Girls wanna have some fun
We ain’t done done done

Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum
Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum

Tonton, video klip Forever Young di atas.

Simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young, dalam MP3 gudang lagu Blackpink terpopuler di bawah ini.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
