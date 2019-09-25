Download Lagu Ha Sung Woon 'Think of You' MP3, OST Her Private Life, Video Klip Think of You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Ha Sung Woon berjudul Think of You, yang menjadi original soundtrack atau OST Her Private Life.

Simak juga lirik lagu Think of You dan video klip Think of You dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Think of You dirilis pada Mei 2019.

Dinyanyikan oleh Ha Sung Woon, lagu tersebut menjadi satu di antara soundtrack atau OST drama Korea Her Private Life.

Adapun, drakor Her Private Life merupakan drama Korea terpopuler 2019.

Lagu Think of You menjadi OST drakor Her Private Life part 6.

Lagu tersebut berupa single yang didistribusikan label Stone Music Entertainment.

Berikut, lirik lagu Think of You.

nareul bichuneun

bichnaneun neoui nune

dareun nugunga

deureoolkkabwa



gwaenhan geokjeongman

tto babo gateun nan

neoreul hyanghae yeogi hwaljjak pin mam

gamchwo bone



Think of you

gireojin haruhaemankeum

jitge naerin eodun dalbit teumedo

idaero cheoncheonhi na

dagagago sipeo

If you think about me



saljjak seuchideusi

majuchin nunbich

dahji moshan mami

neoreul gidaryeo

malhaejullae

kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije

I’ll be there for you



nado moreuge

ne nuni dahneun gose

jakku nae maeum

dugo sipeojyeo



gipeojilsurok

waenji buranhan nan

neoreul hyanghae ontong heuteojin mam

chaenggyeo bone



Think of you

gireojin haruhaemankeum

jitge naerin eodun dalbit teumedo

idaero cheoncheonhi na

dagagago sipeo

If you think about me



saljjak seuchideusi

majuchin nunbich

dahji moshan mami neoreul gidaryeo

malhaejullae

kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije

I’ll be there for you



seotureuge

jogeumeun eosaekhaedo

jinsimeul gadeuk yeogi dama

My heart belongs to you



Love of you

jiteojin bamhaneulmankeum

gipge bein bomui seollemkkajido

idaero cheoncheonhi na

jeonhaejugo sipeo

If you feel oh my mind



jeomjeom pogaejineun

jageun i maeum

nuneul gamado nan neoreul geuryeo

malhaejullae

kkok sumgyeodun geu mal ije

I’ll be there for you

Ha Sung Woon adalah penyanyi asal Korea Selatan.