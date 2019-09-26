Download Drakor My Love from the Star Full Episode Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Drama Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Untuk kalian penggemar Kim Soo Hyun, yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor My Love from the Star full episode berikut terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara streaming drama Korea My Love from the Star di ponsel.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis My Love from the Star?

KDrama My Love from the Star adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2013.

Adapun, pemeran My Love from the Star adalah Gianna Jun dan Kim Soo Hyun.

Drama Korea tersebut tayang pertama kali di stasiun televisi Seoul Broadcasting System tanggal 18 Desember 2013.

Bagaimana akting para pemain My Love from the Star?

Dalam sinopsis My Love from the Star, Do Min Joon adalah alien yang mendarat di bumi 400 tahun lalu selama periode Dinasti Joseon.

Do Min Joon memiliki penampilan mendekati sempurna.

Ia memiliki kemampuan fisik yang luar biasa dalam penglihatan, pendengaran, dan kecepatan.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
