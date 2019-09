Download Lagu Never Really Over MP3 Katy Perry, Video Klip dan Lirik Lagu Never Really Over

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Never Really Over dinyanyikan Katy Perry, dalam MP3 gudang lagu Katy Perry terpopuler.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Never Really Over dan video klip Never Really Over.

Katy Perry merilis lagu baru beserta video musiknya pada 31 Mei 2019.

Lagu yang berjudul Never Really Over ini menjadi karya pertama Perry setelah album Witness.

Diproduksi oleh Zedd, Never Really Over ditetapkan sebagai lagu utama dari album keenam Perry.

Berikut, lirik lagu Never Really Over.

I'm losing my self-control

Yeah, you're starting to trickle back in

But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart, I won't do it again

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line"

And I do, I do

But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line

And I think of you

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done

But I guess it's never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn't it the best?

Thought it was done

But I guess it's never really over

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be comin' over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be comin' over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again