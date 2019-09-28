Download Drakor Descendants of the Sun Full Episode Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi penggemar drama Korea Descendants of the Sun, berikut, cara unduh atau download drakor Descendants of the Sun full episode dilengkapi terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Simak juga cara streaming Descendants of the Sun di HP atau ponsel.

Kamu pun dapat melihat sinopsis Descendants of the Sun dalam artikel ini.

Descendants of the Sun adalah KDrama tahun 2016.

Para pemain Descendants of the Sun adalah Song Joong Ki adalah Song Hye Kyo.

Ada juga Jin Goo dan Kim Ji Won, yang jadi pemain Descendants of the Sun.

KDrama Descendants of the Sun tersebut sangat sukses di Korea Selatan dan memperoleh popularitas yang sangat besar di seluruh Asia.

Saat ini, KDrama Descendants of the Sun masih menduduki drama Korea terpopuler.

Dalam sinopsis Descendants of the Sun, Kapten Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) merupakan tentara angkatan darat Korea Selatan yang memimpin kelompok khusus bernama Tim Alpha yang terdiri dari lima tentara, termasuk dirinya sendiri.

Hal itu berawal dari Si Jin dan Sersan Mayor Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) menangkap pencuri sepeda motor Kim Gi Beom.