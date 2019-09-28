Download Lagu Gummy 'You Are My Everything' MP3, OST Descendants of the Sun, serta Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Gummy berjudul You are My Everything yang menjadi soundtrack Descendants of the Sun.

Simak juga lirik lagu You are My Everything dan video klip You are My Everything dalam artikel ini.

Lagu You are My Everything merupakan satu di antara original soundtrack atau OST Descendants of the Sun, yang masih menjadi drama Korea terpopuler 2019.

Adapun, drakor Descendants of the Sun dibintangi artis papan atas Korea Selatan, yaitu Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, dan Kim Ji-won.

Lagu You are My Everything diputar dalam KDrama Descendants of the Sun part 4.

Lagu OST Descendants of the Sun tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan oleh Gummy.

Gummy adalah seorang penyanyi asal Korea Selatan, yang dulunya menandatangani kontrak dengan YG Entertainment.

• Download MP3 Lagu Soundtrack Descendants of the Sun Full Album, Drakor Song Song Couple

Berikut, lirik lagu You are My Everything.

cheoeumbuteo geudaeyeossjyo

naege dagaol han saram

dan han beonui seuchimedo

nae nunbicci mareul hajyo

baramcheoreom seuchyeoganeun