Download Lagu Gummy 'You Are My Everything' MP3, OST Descendants of the Sun, serta Video Klip

Cara download lagu Gummy 'You are My Everything', OST Descendants of the Sun, lirik lagu You are My Everything dan video klip You are My Everything.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Gummy berjudul You are My Everything yang menjadi soundtrack Descendants of the Sun.

Simak juga lirik lagu You are My Everything dan video klip You are My Everything dalam artikel ini.

Lagu You are My Everything merupakan satu di antara original soundtrack atau OST Descendants of the Sun, yang masih menjadi drama Korea terpopuler 2019.

Adapun, drakor Descendants of the Sun dibintangi artis papan atas Korea Selatan, yaitu Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, dan Kim Ji-won. 

Lagu You are My Everything diputar dalam KDrama Descendants of the Sun part 4.

Lagu OST Descendants of the Sun tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan oleh Gummy.

Gummy adalah seorang penyanyi asal Korea Selatan, yang dulunya menandatangani kontrak dengan YG Entertainment.

Download MP3 Lagu Soundtrack Descendants of the Sun Full Album, Drakor Song Song Couple

Berikut, lirik lagu You are My Everything.

cheoeumbuteo geudaeyeossjyo
naege dagaol han saram
dan han beonui seuchimedo
nae nunbicci mareul hajyo
baramcheoreom seuchyeoganeun

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
download lagu Gummy
lirik lagu You are My Everything
video klip You are My Everything
Soundtrack Descendants of the Sun
OST Descendants of the Sun
drama Korea terpopuler 2019
Baca Juga
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan