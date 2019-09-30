TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu MP3 On My Way Alan Walker, Lagu Faded hingga Lagu Alone

Lagu On My Way menjadi lagu terbaru 2019 yang dirilis Alan Walker.

Lagu On My Way menjadi soundtrack atau OST PUBG Mobile.

Dalam OST PUBG Mobile, Alan Walker menggandeng Sabrina Carpenter dan Farruko.

Tak cuma lirik lagu On My Way, kamu juga bisa melihat lirik lagu Alone dan lirik lagu Faded.

Berikut, lirik lagu On My Way serta lirik lagu Alone dan lirik lagu Faded.

1. Faded

You were the shadow to my light

Did you feel us

Another start

You fade away

Afraid our aim is out of sight

Wanna see us

Alive

Where are you now

Where are you now

Where are you now

Was it all in my fantasy

Where are you now

Were you only imaginary

Where are you now

Atlantis

Under the sea

Under the sea

Where are you now

Another dream

The monsters running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

These shallow waters, never met

What I needed

I'm letting go

A deeper dive

Eternal silence of the sea

I'm breathing

Alive

Where are you now

Where are you now

Under the bright

But faded lights

You set my heart on fire

Where are you now

Where are you now

Where are you now

Atlantis

Under the sea

Under the sea

Where are you now

Another dream

The monsters running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost

I'm faded

2. Alone

Lost in your mind

I wanna know

Am I losing my mind?

Never let me go

If this night is not forever

At least we are together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

Anywhere, whenever

Apart, but still together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

Unconscious mind

I'm wide awake

Wanna feel one last time

Take my pain away

If this night is not forever

At least we are together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

Anywhere, whenever

Apart, but still together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone