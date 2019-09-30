Download Lagu MP3 On My Way Alan Walker, Lagu Faded hingga Lagu Alone
Lagu On My Way menjadi lagu terbaru 2019 yang dirilis Alan Walker.
Lagu On My Way menjadi soundtrack atau OST PUBG Mobile.
Dalam OST PUBG Mobile, Alan Walker menggandeng Sabrina Carpenter dan Farruko.
Tak cuma lirik lagu On My Way, kamu juga bisa melihat lirik lagu Alone dan lirik lagu Faded.
Berikut, lirik lagu On My Way serta lirik lagu Alone dan lirik lagu Faded.
1. Faded
You were the shadow to my light
Did you feel us
Another start
You fade away
Afraid our aim is out of sight
Wanna see us
Alive
Where are you now
Where are you now
Where are you now
Was it all in my fantasy
Where are you now
Were you only imaginary
Where are you now
Atlantis
Under the sea
Under the sea
Where are you now
Another dream
The monsters running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
These shallow waters, never met
What I needed
I'm letting go
A deeper dive
Eternal silence of the sea
I'm breathing
Alive
Where are you now
Where are you now
Under the bright
But faded lights
You set my heart on fire
Where are you now
Where are you now
Where are you now
Atlantis
Under the sea
Under the sea
Where are you now
Another dream
The monsters running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost
I'm faded
2. Alone
Lost in your mind
I wanna know
Am I losing my mind?
Never let me go
If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Anywhere, whenever
Apart, but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Unconscious mind
I'm wide awake
Wanna feel one last time
Take my pain away
If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Anywhere, whenever
Apart, but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone