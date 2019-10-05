Film Barat

Download Film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Streaming

Cara download film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download film Hollywood terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, cara unduh atau download film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download film Hollywood terpopuler.

Termasuk, streaming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle merupakan film yang menghadirkan genre komedi petualangan Amerika Serikat, yang dirilis pada 2017.

Film ini disutradarai Jake Kasdan dan diproduseri langsung oleh Matt Tolmach bersama William Teitler.

Sedangkan, penulisan naskah film dilakukan oleh Jake Kasdan, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg, dan Jeff Pinkner.

Pembuatan film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle berdasarkan buku Jumanji karya Chris Van Allsburg.

Aktor Hollywood yang jadi pemain Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle adalah Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, dan Karen Gillan.

Ada juga Nick Jonas dan Bobby Cannavale yang jadi pemain Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle merupakan sebuah penghormatan kepada Robin Williams, aktor dan komedian yang membintangi film Jumanji dan meninggal pada tahun 2014.

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
