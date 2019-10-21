Download Film Fast and Furious 8 Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Nonton Online Streaming

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download film Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download film Hollywood terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious?

Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious adalah sebuah film aksi Amerika 2017, yang disutradarai F. Gary Gray dan ditulis oleh Chris Morgan.

Film Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious merupakan installment kedelapan, dalam waralaba The Fast and the Furious.

Masih seperti seri-seri sebelumnya, pemain Fast and Furious 8 adalah Vin Diesel, yang turut didampingi Dwayne Johnson, dan Jason Statham.

Selain itu, pemain Fast and Furious 8 turut menghadirkan Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, dan Scott Eastwood.

Ada juga Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, dan Charlize Theron sebagai pemain Fast and Furious 8.

Film Fast and Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious menandai sekuel pertama dari waralaba tersebut, sejak The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) yang tidak dibintangi Paul Walker.

Sang aktor utama, Paul Walker tewas dalam kecelakaan kendaraan tunggal pada 30 November 2013, yang mana kala itu masih dalam tahap pertengahan produksi film Furious 7 (2015).

• Kumpulan Kata-kata Bijak Vin Diesel di Film The Fast and The Furious