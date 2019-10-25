Download Lagu Beautiful People dan Video Klip Beautiful People dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 Gudang Lagu 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut cara unduh atau download lagu Beautiful People dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 gudang lagu Ed Sheeran terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Beautiful People merupakan salah satu judul lagu terhits dan terpopuler dari Ed Sheeran.

Beautiful People merupakan salah satu judul lagu terhits dan terpopuler dari Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Beautiful People ditulis oleh Edward Christopher Sheeran bersama Shellback, Fred Gibson, Khalid Robinson dan Max Martin.

Di mana pada lagu Beautiful People tidak bernyanyi seorang diri, melainkan bersama seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat lainnya yaitu Khalid Donnel Robinson alias Khalid.

Lagu Beautiful People juga menjadi salah satu daftar lagu pada album Ed Sheeran berjudul “No.6 Collaborations Project”.

Album No.6 Collaborations Project merupakan album studio keempat dari Ed Sheeran, yang dirilis pada 12 Juli 2019 oleh Asylum Records dan Atlantic Records.

Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful People.

We are, we are, we are

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer