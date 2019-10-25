Legend of the Blue Sea Sub Indo, Download Drakor Indo Full Episode dan Nonton Online (Streaming)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho, berikut, cara unduh atau download drakor Legend of the Blue Sea full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakor Indo terpopuler.

Simak juga cara nonton online lewat streaming Legend of the Blue Sea di HP atau ponsel.

Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis Legend of the Blue Sea dalam artikel ini.

KDrama Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan.

Adapun, pemain Legend of the Blue Sea adalah Jun Ji Hyun.

Selain itu, Lee Min Ho turut menjadi pemain Legend of the Blue Sea.

Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drakor.

Terakhir, ia berakting di ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.

Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warganet sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.

Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.