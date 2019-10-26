Download Lagu South of The Border dan Video Klip South of The Border dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu South of The Border dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 gudang lagu Ed Sheeran terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk video klip South of The Border, lirik lagu South of The Border dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.

South of The Border adalah salah satu judul lagu terhits dan terpopuler dari Ed Sheeran.

Lagu South of The Border dirilis pada 12 July 2019 dan menjadi salah satu dari 8 lagu yang terdapat di album Ed Sheeran berjudul “No.6 Collaborations Project”.

Lagu South of The Border ditulis Ed Sheeran bersama Belcalis Almanzar, Camila Cabello, Frederick John Philip Gibson, Jorden Thorpe dan Steve Mac.

Mengusung genre pop Ed Sheeran mengaet dua penyanyi kenamaan lainnya yakni Camila Cabello dan Cardi B.

• Download Lagu Ed Sheeran I Don’t Care MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Ed Sheeran Terpopuler

Berikut lirik South of The Border.

She got the, mm, brown eyes, caramel thighs

Long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way