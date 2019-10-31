Download Drakor Secret Boutique Episode Lengkap, Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Drama Korea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor Secret Boutique episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea Secret Boutique di HP atau ponsel.
Bagaimana sinopsis Secret Boutique?
Drama Korea Secret Boutique tayang mulai 18 September 2019.
Drakor ini disutradarai oleh Park Hyung Ki.
Sedangkan skenarionya ditulis oleh Heo Sun Hee.
Drakor ini tayang di SBS setiap Rabu dan Kamis pukul 22.00 KST.
Secret Boutique tayang menggantikan Doctor Detective.
Bergenre melodrama, Secret Boutique berjumlah 32 episode.
• At Eighteen Sub Indo, Download Drakor Indo Full Episode dan Video Nonton Online (Streaming)
Secret Boutique bercerita tentang Jenny Jang adalah seorang miskin yang bekerja di pemandian yang terletak di Gangnam, Seoul.
