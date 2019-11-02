Drama Korea
Download Drakor The Lies Within Lengkap, Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor The Lies Within episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea The Lies Within di HP atau ponsel.
Bagaimana sinopsis The Lies Within ?
Drama Korea The Lies Within mulai tayang 12 Oktober 2019.
Ini adalah drama terbaru Lee Min Ki dan Lee Yoo Young.
The Lies Within merupakan Drakor garapan Lee Yoon Jung yang sebelumnya menyutradarai drama Cheese in the Trap dan Coffee Prince.
Sedangkan skenarionya ditulis oleh Jeon Young Shin dan Won Yoo Jung.
The Lies Within juga dikenal dengan judul Everyone's Lies.
Drama ini tayang di OCN setiap Sabtu dan Minggu pukul 22.20 KST.
Drama ini tayang menggantikan Stranger From Hell.
Download Drakor The Lies Within Lengkap
Streaming drama Korea The Lies Within
subtitle bahasa Indonesia
