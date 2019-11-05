Drama Korea

Drakorindo Legend of the Blue Sea Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler

Cara download drakor Legend of the Blue Sea full episode subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Drakorindo Legend of the Blue Sea Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler
Ilustrasi. Drakorindo Legend of the Blue Sea Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho, berikut, cara unduh atau download drakor Legend of the Blue Sea full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga cara nonton online lewat streaming Legend of the Blue Sea di HP atau ponsel.

Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis Legend of the Blue Sea dalam artikel ini.

KDrama Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan.

Adapun, pemain Legend of the Blue Sea adalah Jun Ji Hyun.

Selain itu, Lee Min Ho turut menjadi pemain Legend of the Blue Sea.

Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drakor.

Terakhir, ia berakting di ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.

Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warganet sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.

Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.

Dalam drama Korea atau drakor kali ini, Legend of the Blue Sea bergenre fantasi‎, roman‎, dan komedi.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
