Lagu Korea
Download Lagu J Hope Chiken Noodle Soup MP3, Video Klip Chicken Noodle Soup Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
Download Lagu J Hope Chiken Noodle Soup MP3, Video Klip Chicken Noodle Soup Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, Cara Download Lagu J Hope Chiken Noodle Soup MP3, Video Klip Chicken Noodle Soup Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019.
Simak juga lirik lagu Chicken Noodle Soup dan video klip Chicken Noodle Soup dalam artikel ini.
J Hope BTS merilis single terbarunya Chicken Noodle Soup.
Kali ini, rapper BTS satu ini berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi Amerika, Becky G, untuk lagu solo terbarunya.
J Hope juga menambahkan gaya sendirinya dengan lirik berbahasa Korea Selatan serta dengan koreografinya.
Video klip Chicken Noodle Soup ini disutradari oleh Lumpenss, yang sebelumnya juga beberapa kali menggarap video musik yang hits.
Berikut lirik J Hope BTS - Chicken Noodle Soup
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Geum-nam Choong-jang Street, that’s my Harlem
NEURON, bounce with ma team
workaholic, everyday
i'm OK
Popping, Rocking, Hopping, Tutting, Dougie, Flexing, Swaggin’ (Wow)
(Wow)
With Becky G on the side
Every day I lit (Get it)
|Download Lagu Shall We Chen EXO, Gudang Lagu Korea Trending 2019
|Download Lagu Jopping Super M, Lagu Korea Trending Youtube
|Download Lagu WayV 'Moonwalk' MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Korea Terbaru Terpopuler 2019
|Download MP3 BTS Lagu Make It Right, Video Klip Make It Right Lagu Korea Terbaru Trending Youtube
|Download Lagu Make It Right BTS, Video Klip Make It Right Lagu Korea Terbaru Trending Youtube