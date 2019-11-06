TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, Cara Download Lagu J Hope Chiken Noodle Soup MP3, Video Klip Chicken Noodle Soup Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu Chicken Noodle Soup dan video klip Chicken Noodle Soup dalam artikel ini.

J Hope BTS merilis single terbarunya Chicken Noodle Soup.

Kali ini, rapper BTS satu ini berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi Amerika, Becky G, untuk lagu solo terbarunya.

J Hope juga menambahkan gaya sendirinya dengan lirik berbahasa Korea Selatan serta dengan koreografinya.

Video klip Chicken Noodle Soup ini disutradari oleh Lumpenss, yang sebelumnya juga beberapa kali menggarap video musik yang hits.

Berikut lirik J Hope BTS - Chicken Noodle Soup

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Geum-nam Choong-jang Street, that’s my Harlem

NEURON, bounce with ma team

workaholic, everyday

i'm OK

Popping, Rocking, Hopping, Tutting, Dougie, Flexing, Swaggin’ (Wow)

(Wow)

With Becky G on the side

Every day I lit (Get it)