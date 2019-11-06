Lagu Korea
Download Lagu Jopping Super M, Lagu Korea Trending Youtube
Cara unduh atau download lagu Super M berjudul Jopping, dalam MP3 lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube, video klip Jopping.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Super M berjudul Jopping, dalam MP3 lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube.
Simak juga lirik lagu Jopping dan video klip Jopping dalam artikel ini.
Kali ini Super M resmi meluncurkan lagu batu berjudul Jopping.
Super M terdiri dari Taemin SHINee, Baekhyun dan Kai EXO, Taeyong dan Mark NCT 127, serta Lucas dan Ten WayV.
Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M dirilis melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWM pada 4 Oktober 2019.
Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M telah ditonton sebanyak 20 juta dan menduduki lagu trending 2019.
• Download Lagu Justin Bieber 10,000 Hours MP3, Dengar Lagu Online, Chord Gitar, dan Video Klip
• Download Lagu Percaya Aku MP3 Chintya Gabriella, Dengar Lagu Online dan Video Klip
Lagu Jopping merupakan salah satu lagu dalam mini album pertama Super M.
Lirik Lagu Jopping - Super M
I don’t even care yeogin uril taeul stage
Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right shijakdweneun round
Cuz when we jumping and popping, we jopping
Jopping
Jopping
Jopping
|Download Lagu WayV 'Moonwalk' MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Korea Terbaru Terpopuler 2019
|Download MP3 BTS Lagu Make It Right, Video Klip Make It Right Lagu Korea Terbaru Trending Youtube
|Download Lagu Make It Right BTS, Video Klip Make It Right Lagu Korea Terbaru Trending Youtube
|Download Lagu When Love Passes Ji Chang Wook, MP3 Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
|Download Lagu MP3 Shall We Chen EXO, Gudang Lagu Korea Trending 2019