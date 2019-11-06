Lagu Korea

Download Lagu Jopping Super M, Lagu Korea Trending Youtube

Cara unduh atau download lagu Super M berjudul Jopping, dalam MP3 lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube, video klip Jopping.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Super M berjudul Jopping, dalam MP3 lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube.

Simak juga lirik lagu Jopping dan video klip Jopping dalam artikel ini.

Kali ini Super M resmi meluncurkan lagu batu berjudul Jopping.

Super M terdiri dari Taemin SHINee, Baekhyun dan Kai EXO, Taeyong dan Mark NCT 127, serta Lucas dan Ten WayV.

Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M dirilis melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWM pada 4 Oktober 2019.

Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M telah ditonton sebanyak 20 juta dan menduduki lagu trending 2019.

Download Lagu Justin Bieber 10,000 Hours MP3, Dengar Lagu Online, Chord Gitar, dan Video Klip

Download Lagu Percaya Aku MP3 Chintya Gabriella, Dengar Lagu Online dan Video Klip

Lagu Jopping merupakan salah satu lagu dalam mini album pertama Super M.

Lirik Lagu Jopping - Super M

I don’t even care yeogin uril taeul stage
Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right shijakdweneun round

Cuz when we jumping and popping, we jopping
Jopping
Jopping
Jopping

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Lagu Jopping Super M
Lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube
lagu korea
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Korea
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Petugas Sedot WC Tewas setelah Septic Tank Meledak, Penutup sampai Terlempar
Video Detik-detik Petugas Sedot WC Tewas setelah Septic Tank Meledak, Penutup sampai Terlempar
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan