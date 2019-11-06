Download Lagu Jopping Super M, Lagu Korea Trending Youtube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Super M berjudul Jopping, dalam MP3 lagu Korea trending 1 Youtube.

Simak juga lirik lagu Jopping dan video klip Jopping dalam artikel ini.

Kali ini Super M resmi meluncurkan lagu batu berjudul Jopping.

Super M terdiri dari Taemin SHINee, Baekhyun dan Kai EXO, Taeyong dan Mark NCT 127, serta Lucas dan Ten WayV.

Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M dirilis melalui kanal YouTube SMTOWM pada 4 Oktober 2019.

Video klip Lagu Jopping Super M telah ditonton sebanyak 20 juta dan menduduki lagu trending 2019.

Lagu Jopping merupakan salah satu lagu dalam mini album pertama Super M.

Lirik Lagu Jopping - Super M

I don’t even care yeogin uril taeul stage

Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang

Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce

To the left, to the right shijakdweneun round

Cuz when we jumping and popping, we jopping

Jopping

Jopping

Jopping