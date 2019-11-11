Download Lagu 'The Heart Wants What It Wants' Selena Gomez, MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Selena Gomez berjudul The Heart Wants What It Wants, dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Selena Gomez terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk lirik lagu The Heart Wants What it Wants, video klip The Heart Wants What it Wants dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.

The Heart Wants What it Wants adalah satu dari sekian banyak judul lagu Selena Gomez terhits dan terpopuler.

Lagu The Heart Wants What it Wants ditulis Selena Gomez bersama Antonina Armato, Tim James dan David Jost.

Masuk ke dalam album berjudul For You, lagu The Heart Wants What it Wants dirilis pada tahun 2014 dengan mengusung genre musik pop.

Selain itu, lagu The Heart Wants What it Wants berhasil meraih penghargaan Radio Disney Music Award untuk Best Break Up Song.

Berikut lirik lagu The Heart Wants What it Wants

You got me sippin' on something

I can't compare to nothing

I've ever known, I'm hoping