Download Drakor Miss Lee Episode Lengkap, Tonton Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Lee Sun Sim, yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor Miss Lee episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea Miss Lee di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Miss Lee?

Drama Korea Miss Lee tayang mulai 25 September 2019.

Drama Korea Miss Lee juga dikenal dengan judul Chungil Electronics Miss Lee.

Drakor ini disutradarai oleh Han Dong Hwa, yang sebelumnya menggarap Drakor Bad Guys: Vile City.

Sedangkan skenario Miss Lee ditulis oleh Park Jung Hwa.

Drama ini tayang di tvN setiap Rabu dan Kamis pukul 21.30 KST.

Miss Lee tayang menggantikan drama Korea When the Devils Calls Your Name.

• Drakorindo Love Alarm Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Download Drakor Terpopuler 2019

Ini menjadi project drama Korea terbaru Lee Sun Sim.